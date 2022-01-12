Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 2,171 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.5% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 40,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.53. 187,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,301,383. The company has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

