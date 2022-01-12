Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 311 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after acquiring an additional 276,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after acquiring an additional 185,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.20. 72,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,848,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.34 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.84.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

