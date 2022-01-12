Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 467 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $427,622,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,362,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $521,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,066 shares in the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 4,214,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $488,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,867,060,000 after buying an additional 2,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after buying an additional 1,408,600 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABT stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.94. 214,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,091,868. The company has a market cap of $236.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average is $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

