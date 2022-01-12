Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,422 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JMST remained flat at $$50.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 6,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,817. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.