Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $23.37 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.8% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $23,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 940.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,963,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,610,000 after buying an additional 30,698,957 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,879,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 268,095 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,125,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,878,000 after purchasing an additional 194,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO remained flat at $$50.68 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,449. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.90.

