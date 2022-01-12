Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL traded up $47.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,841.74. 55,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,310. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,903.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,793.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,711.71 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

