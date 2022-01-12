Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 0.8% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $9,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $61.78. 79,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $64.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.