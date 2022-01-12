Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Aviva stock remained flat at $$11.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 56,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,811. Aviva has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

