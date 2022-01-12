Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.15 Million

Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to report sales of $190.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $190.30 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $122.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $646.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $207,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after acquiring an additional 84,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACLS opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $77.60.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

