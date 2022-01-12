AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Critical Analysis

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deep Yellow has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

89.9% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AXIS Capital and Deep Yellow’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXIS Capital 8.00% 5.65% 0.99% Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AXIS Capital and Deep Yellow, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXIS Capital 0 4 1 0 2.20 Deep Yellow 0 0 0 0 N/A

AXIS Capital presently has a consensus target price of $58.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.87%. Given AXIS Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than Deep Yellow.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AXIS Capital and Deep Yellow’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXIS Capital $4.84 billion 0.98 -$120.42 million $4.53 12.38 Deep Yellow N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Deep Yellow has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AXIS Capital.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats Deep Yellow on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Deep Yellow Company Profile

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects. The company was founded on March 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

