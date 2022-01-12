Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Axonics stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.30. Axonics has a 1-year low of $46.96 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. Axonics’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Axonics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 5,229 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Axonics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Axonics by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 49,243 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Axonics by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Axonics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 391,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,454,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

