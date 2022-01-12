Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

