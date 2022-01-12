Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,145 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.46% of Banc of California worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 84,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 16.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 326,857 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Banc of California by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after buying an additional 21,554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banc of California by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after buying an additional 52,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 849,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

BANC opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.61.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

