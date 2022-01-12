Bank of America Downgrades Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Neutral

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $234.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $230.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.91.

PXD opened at $204.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average of $168.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $115.14 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after buying an additional 2,011,643 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after buying an additional 179,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $714,023,000 after buying an additional 142,272 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

