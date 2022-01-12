Bank of America Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $500.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.60.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $425.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $442.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in KLA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

