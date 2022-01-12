Bank of America Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $500.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Bank of America from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KLAC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.60.
NASDAQ KLAC opened at $425.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a one year low of $273.24 and a one year high of $442.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $414.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.71.
In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in KLA by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in KLA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.
