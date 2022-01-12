Bank of The West Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bank of The West reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 15.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $293.96 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

