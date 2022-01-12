Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the second quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.05. 374,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,516,317. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $177.40 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.96 and a 200 day moving average of $247.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.08.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

