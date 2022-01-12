Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 6,641 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,299 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after acquiring an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $532.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,739. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $617.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

