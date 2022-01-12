Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 283,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $57,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

DIS traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.78. 238,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,919,229. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $286.79 billion, a PE ratio of 144.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

