Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 6,480 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,480 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. 1,798,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,088,516. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $51.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

