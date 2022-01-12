Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,709 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.4% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Citigroup by 29.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 65.2% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.77.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE C traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. 968,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,283,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $136.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

