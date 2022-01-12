Barclays Increases SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target to $27.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $20.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.29.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SLM during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in SLM during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SLM during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in SLM during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in SLM during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

