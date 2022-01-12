Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.53) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.12) to GBX 245 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.39) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.75 ($3.47).

BARC opened at GBX 211.20 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £35.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 189.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.99. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.83 ($1.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 211.20 ($2.87).

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.48), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,098.41).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

