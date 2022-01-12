Barclays Lowers DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $31.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DV. Truist raised DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

DoubleVerify stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.51.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $83.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $398,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $417,768.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth about $160,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

