Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $97,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $681.60 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $710.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $665.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $654.89.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

