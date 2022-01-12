Barclays PLC Has $100.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 106.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,213 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $100,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after purchasing an additional 144,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $112.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

