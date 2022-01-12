Barclays PLC Has $101.81 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 419.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 1.07% of NiSource worth $101,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,048,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.36. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

