Barclays PLC Has $103.23 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $103,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.88.

NYSE APD opened at $297.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.