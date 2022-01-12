Barclays PLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 877,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452,213 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $100,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,631,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $112.60 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

