Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 20.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 830,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 143,397 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $143,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 154.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $187.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.61. The company has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 194.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.69.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

