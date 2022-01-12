Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,553 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Synopsys worth $101,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,810,841,000 after acquiring an additional 61,809 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Synopsys by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Synopsys by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 67,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS opened at $340.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.39. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.69 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.00.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $3,259,219.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

