Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,554 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,547 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of Illumina worth $137,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 241.9% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Illumina by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total value of $129,054.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.82, for a total value of $1,204,985.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $4,684,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $423.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.32. The company has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.03 and a 12 month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.69.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

