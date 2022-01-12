Barclays PLC Sells 308,306 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 308,306 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $117,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Paychex by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 419,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $128.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.79%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

