Barclays Reiterates €72.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.11 ($75.13).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €53.99 ($61.35) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €55.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.51. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

