Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($27.15) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.47) to GBX 1,980 ($26.88) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($29.68).

Burberry Group stock opened at GBX 1,752.50 ($23.79) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 15.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,839.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,916.70. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,673.50 ($22.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,267 ($30.77). The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

