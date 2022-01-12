Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.00

Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.30 ($0.23), with a volume of 56345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 19.41.

About Barkby Group (LON:BARK)

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

