Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.26. 42,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $86.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,457 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $111,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Read More: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.