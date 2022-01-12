BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.37

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.37 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 871587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Separately, Citigroup raised BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.96.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services and administration, promotion and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan and health insurance.

