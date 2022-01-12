Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,680 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 62,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

