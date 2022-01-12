Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 167.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278,189 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 524.5% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,367,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,054 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $100,815,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on D shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

