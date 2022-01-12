Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 9.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $21.82.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

