Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 507.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 86,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 72,012 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 70.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 416,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 20.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.93 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

