Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 28 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock opened at $375.11 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.