Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) CFO Gustavo Arnal Acquires 15,000 Shares

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 15,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gustavo Arnal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

