BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $252.67 and last traded at $251.48. 4,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 285,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.16.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. CLSA upgraded BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.63.

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.89.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total value of $572,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,549 shares of company stock worth $1,925,883 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BeiGene by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,499 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BeiGene by 23.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after acquiring an additional 580,484 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in BeiGene by 6.0% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,896,000 after acquiring an additional 166,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BeiGene by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,524,000 after acquiring an additional 99,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BeiGene by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,234,000 after acquiring an additional 59,999 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

