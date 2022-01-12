BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLU. BTIG Research lifted their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

BLU traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $6.40. 994,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,029. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $501.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.10.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. Equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter worth $736,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP increased its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 159.1% during the third quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 972,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 597,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 54.7% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 685,964 shares in the last quarter. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

