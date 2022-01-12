Berenberg Bank Increases Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Price Target to GBX 1,550

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($20.36) to GBX 1,550 ($21.04) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Impax Asset Management Group stock opened at GBX 1,268 ($17.21) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,361.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,241.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05. Impax Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of GBX 660 ($8.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a GBX 17 ($0.23) dividend. This is an increase from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Ian Simm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,339 ($18.18), for a total value of £267,800 ($363,512.96).

About Impax Asset Management Group

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

