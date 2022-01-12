Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 27,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,435,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 million. As a group, analysts expect that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,329,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,637,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,051,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Berkshire Grey Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

