Berry Data Trading Down 13.3% This Week (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $94,880.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

