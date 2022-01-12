Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Beyond Meat from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Beyond Meat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. The firm had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

